Urgent action needed

This is to inform you all that at Shankar Mandir, Mumbra, on the place of the Mandir area where the T.M.C., Police, MSEB had taken action six times on the illegal stall and hawkers dated on April 19 & 29, 2011, May 11 & 21, 2011, October 12, 2011, January 20 & March 6, 2015 under the Municipal Commissioner and the last action had been taken by Sanjeev Jaiswal.

Further, this is to inform you that again the illegal hawkers have set their stalls at the same place where the T.M.C., Police had already taken action previously. Ramesh More and other politicians are also involved in this illegal work. I request the concerned officials to see in this matter urgently and take quick action on the same before it’s too late.

Due to no action from the TMC and MSEB in Mumbra area, such illegal activities are increasing day by day. I had informed the Thane Municipal Corporation many times but no strict action has been taken till date.

This type of illegal stalls and hawkers are creating health, traffic, and parking problems in the area. Awaiting a positive response! Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra

Rahul Patil

Wasted opportunity by Modi

Really disappointed on PM Modi’s reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament which was used by PM Modi as an election speech where he spoke about the negatives of the opposition than the positives of his government. The entire 2-hour speech was wasted on the corruption of the Congress Raj in the country since independence than what his own government had achieved in the last 55 months. The ethics and sanctity of the Parliament should be respected and the House should be used for constructive work that is beneficial for the country and not ‘Tu Tu Mein Mein’ (street fight) both by the government and the opposition to settle political scores.

We are on the eve of elections and political rivalry would have a deafening pitch but that should be outside the Parliament. Also, leaders have a better chance to win voters confidence and votes if they point out their own good work than the faults and misdeeds of their opponents.

S.N.Kabra

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

