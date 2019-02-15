Kohli dropped in T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli dropped to the 19th position in the latest batsmen’s rankings for T20 Cricket. Kohli only featured in 10 T20 matches for the Indian side in 2018 all of which were away games. His performance in T20s has been below par according to his standards and performances in the other formats of the game.

Kohli only played 10 T20 matches in 2018 where he scored 211 runs with his highest score of 61 runs not out coming against Australia in the last match of the T20 series between India and Australia. Kohli had recently been rested for the T20 series against Kiwis. In his T20 career so far Kohli has 2167 runs to his name at an average of 49.25.

PM Modi only capable to teach Pak a lesson

Pulwama blast that killed 44 innocent CRPF men comes as a shock. If there is one Prime Minister who is capable to teach Pakistan a lesson, it is undoubtedly Narendra Modi and Uri surgical strike is still fresh in our memories. However, surgical strike this time won’t help and we need to indulge in a full-fledged war with Pakistan to end this militancy business once for and all. The general elections scheduled for May should be postponed till the time we take revenge of the 44 innocent soldiers lost in J&K blast.

The political leaders, irrespective to the Parties they belong, should unite in this hour of need to teach Pakistan a lesson. Not sure if it would exist after the war but time for action than talks which serves no purpose. Citizens should stand behind PM Modi in whatever action he takes and Pakistan should pay the price for all the bloodshed they have been responsible for on our shores.

Rest In Peace soldiers!

Tragedy strikes once again in our country. Everyone can’t believe that this is happening again. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who died in the attack! May their souls rest in peace!

Better environmental sanitation only way to curb dengue

Dengue is a most dangerous disease and numbers of deaths are taking place in Mumbai and suburbs. There is a sense of concern, even panic, over the outbreak of Dengue in the Metro city and in several parts of the city, more so from Pune scares people throughout the year. From all over the state, more than 10,000 cases have been detected and treated in various government and private hospitals. Dengue is on the rise and 998 breeding spots have been identified in the city and 14 cases detected in this year. For a city like Mumbai, health care is of utmost importance and the hospitals will have to gear up well in advance to control the menace of mosquitoes.

Massive misuse of tax-free agricultural income

It is a known bitter fact also in knowledge of Income Tax Department that many ultra-rich personalities including leading politicians, celebrities in all fields including from film-industry and leading sports-persons misuse provision of tax-exemption on agricultural income by declaring their income from unaccounted sources as agricultural income by purchasing some agricultural land. Even names of such tax-evaders highlight on social media.

Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT and central government should take note of the tax-evading tactics and exempt only some basic amount as tax-free agricultural income so that only really deserving small farmers may be kept out of Income Tax provisions. A study can be made for determining such tax-free limit for agricultural income. Income Tax cases of earlier years for ultra-rich persons having declared huge agricultural income should be re-opened for exposing such tax-evaders and recovery of tax-evaded in name of agricultural income.

