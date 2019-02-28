Press censorship need of the hour!

Hats off to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for his brave act of courage by not letting his country down even in captivity while he was seen being ill-treated in Pakistan with blood dripping down his face in one of the most cowardly videos being forwarded on social media!

Pakistan may have released an unverified video of his captivity to rub India’s nose in the mud but, thanks to Wing Commander Abhinandan, it delivered the exact opposite result as in those few minutes in the unverified video, with the way he conducted himself with pride and poise, he showed the world what Indian soldiers are made of.

However, the Indian media disclosed everything which he bravely concealed to the Pakistan Army and this I thought was anti-nationalism. His minute details were publicised by people from our shores and we need to keep our mouths shut in such sensitive events where the security of not just the individual but the country is at stake. We certainly need censorship when it comes to forwarding such details when the country is at war with our foe nation!

S.N.Kabra

Three pieces of Pakistan

Pakistan’s ‘democratic’ government will see Pakistan divided into three pieces very soon and those ‘pieces’ will be Balochistan, Pashtunistan, and Sindhustan. The reason behind such division is the misrule by all the so-called democratic governments, actually ruled by ISI and the Pakistani Rangers. None of these two organisations has ever done anything for and in the interest of crores of common people and the youth of Pakistan. Each and every Pakistani person is completely dissatisfied with all the misruling governments since 1947.

Hansraj Bhat

Sanath Jayasuriya banned

It was a welcome change that ICC is taking swift action against erring cricketers of the present and the past in record time. The ICC made the decision after Sanath Jayasuriya admitted to breaching two counts of its Anti-Corruption Code (ACC). The ex Sri Lankan cricketer was charged last October after failing to provide his mobile phones to the ICC ACU. When pressed hard to hand over the phones, he erased the messages to remove all the evidence available in the mobile. Thus, he was also accused of obstructing or delaying an investigation into corruption of the game. The 49-year-old cricketer, who is regarded as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time and was pivotal in winning Sri Lanka 1996 World cup, was forced to accept the punishment. Sanath Jayasuriya has accepted the ban but called it most unfortunate as he admitted the charges for the love of the game.

Akhila Gopal

