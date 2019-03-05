Cleaning up the litter

The clean-up marshals stationed at various places in Mumbai are rouges. I have seen on several occasions clean-up marshals at Mumbai CST, Sion and elsewhere in the city not issuing receipts to offenders for littering and spitting on the roads. When I questioned a clean-up marshal for not issuing a receipt to one offender, he told me to mind my own business and also slapped me. When I brought this matter to the notice of the civic body officials, they wouldn’t take action against the errant clean-up marshal. I wonder where the money collected by them goes even though some of them issue receipts.

Jubel D’Cruz

Sena-BJP staying allies

The writing is on the wall. The never-ending rift between BJP-Sena started during the seat-sharing before the Assembly elections in the year 2014 and continues to hamper their relationship. Seat sharing by the key political parties is on the final stage. The talks touch the final stage and we can hope that there will be an amicable solution to the selection to Chief Minister’s choice. With the 2019 Parliament polls in their mind, Sena appears to be supporting BJP Government just for survival and not with an open mind. The Assembly poll may see BJP-Shiv Sena tie-up will have no other choice but to join its former ally to form the Government in Maharashtra under BJP CM. The bitter relationship between the allies is taking a different twist and the people are to be blamed for this position. It is time for giving absolute majority to one single party, and the split of votes between two main parties should not go waste in the final analysis.

Jayanthy S. Maniam

Dharavi revamp receives royal touch

Dharavi revamp is all about the makeover and to get funds from the Royal family we can see light at the end of the tunnel and a remarkable facelift of India’s largest slum. Dharavi revamp is on the right track and the land acquired from Railways will further boost up the mega project. The people just look for timely implementation of the new projects and useful measures to rehabilitate the people staying in slums when measures of encroachment take place in the open spaces near the airport and Aarey Milk Colony in the immediate future. Plans for Asia’s biggest slum revamp are on the right track. It is a right step in the right direction that Royal touch shakes off a prestigious project.

Gundu K Maniam

Let’s stand United

As Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of politicising the death of Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the PM is trying to hide his failures under the garb of the incident. Surely it is a quarrel between one family! It is time to be in unity and to forget differences and grievances. The ruling party and opposition parties, both should not politics on deaths of Army Jawans but they should think about the country and improvement of the country. People want the country to improve. If politicians fight against each other, the country will not see the face of improvement.

Md Intekhab

Re-nomination of Anil Kumble

The re-nomination of Anil Kumble for the final tenure as the ICC’s Chairman of Cricket Committee at the recently held ICC Board Meeting in Dubai is welcome. The move comes at a crucial stage of World Cup 2019, wide spectrum of cricketing talent emerging from Indian Cricket and the need for experts helm at the ICC.

Amongst other functions, the primary responsibility of ICC’s Cricket Committee remains to promote and envisage cricket as a sporting event across the world and ensure adherence to governance and regulations set by ICC in all formats. Anil Kumble’s nomination to the Cricket Committee is highly appreciable, as also with the nomination of other notable experts from India to ICC Board/Committee like Shashank Manohar (Chairman), Indra Nooyi (as Independent Director), Rahul Dravid, Shubhangi Kulkarni, etc. and other members as technical and legal experts.

As the Committee’s function is to look into ways to improve the standards of the game at all levels, it should also focus on improving domestic cricket. The much-debated implementation of DRS to further raise the bar for the gentleman’s game and empower the local umpires with technology should be given primary focus. At times, the non-availability of technology has nearly cost the title for some of the deserving teams at the domestic level. And as the Chairman of Cricket Committee, for Anil Kumble, this is the best opportune moment to bring out such a steering change at domestic level, especially in India and help towards the better perception of the game in the eyes of both cricket fraternity and fans.

Varun SD

