Women are beautiful creation of God!

On March 8, we celebrated International Women’s Day. It is the day when we celebrate how much women have achieved. We celebrate the many ways that women have advanced in various careers and roles as independent, autonomous persons able to strive toward their full potential. We celebrate the many creative and innovative ways that women are successfully contributing to the global community.

Women are the beautiful creation of God! They are the angel on the earth who makes our life a wonderful experience all together. Imagining life without a woman is quite hard-hitting. This angel shakes the cradle with one hand and the earth with the other hand. The fact is that all the great people of the world are born from the womb of a woman and it is a woman from whom those great people have taken their initial teachings and that is the reason we have always emphasised upon giving due respect to women in their life. That is why Women’s Day is celebrated with so much zeal and fanfare all over the world.

Jubel D’Cruz

Upcoming World Cup

Upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 will be the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales, from May 30 to July 14, 2019. The first match will be played at the Oval while the final will be played at Lord’s. The format for the tournament will be a single group of ten teams, while each team playing the other nine teams, and the top four teams progressing to a knockout stage of semi-finals and a final. After the elimination of all the Associate teams at the qualifying tournament, this will also be the first World Cup to feature no Associate member. The ICC Board said that India may play against Pakistan. The former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs claimed that England and India are believed to be the favourite teams for the upcoming World Cup. I hope that Indian team will win the Cricket World Cup this year and emerge as best team around the world. All the best to the Indian team!

Md Intekhab

Welcome Supreme Court order

It refers to welcome interim order of Supreme Court directing BSP supremo Mayawati to deposit with the UP government huge cost incurred from public-exchequer on statues of her own and elephants resembling BSP party-symbol during her regime as UP Chief Minister at Noida and Lucknow. It is noteworthy that huge cost was further incurred in covering statues of elephants during 2014-elections to Lok Sabha. It is likely that the Apex Court may further tighten rules in this regard in its final verdict for which next hearing is scheduled to be on 02.04.2019 since present directions are just interim.

The tendency to create statues of their family members and mentors by political rulers are not uncommon. Examples are Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Now jailed Om Prakash Chautala in his regime as Chief Minister of Haryana, flooded the state with statues of his father Tau Devi Lal apart from naming so many institutions etc after his name. Congress party dominated by Nehru-Gandhi family has always been known to flood complete country on naming institutions and schemes after a member of Nehru-Gandhi family. It is noteworthy that the party never cared to name institutions and schemes after Prime Ministers from Congress party who were not a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The system should be formulated whereby installation of statues and naming of public places or institutions etc may only be done with compulsory consent of opposition leader.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Cheerful smile of Sara

Sara Ali Khan is a happy go lucky person and her cheerful smile is proof enough of it. The actress is always spreading smiles and her candid is approach and out there attitude is what makes her different from the rest. However, while many think that the Kedarnath actress had a rough childhood considering her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got separated when she was young, Sara totally denies it. In a recent interview with the Filmfare, Sara was questioned about her childhood, to which she said “I was a kid, who understood that her mother and father were happier that way. I can’t change how they are when they’re together. However, you must know the option. I could have been brought up in an extremely unhappy, unstable, and toxic household.” Counting her blessings, Sara said “But, today I live with the world’s best mother in the most secure, happiest and healthiest space ever. People even used to ask me, ‘Don’t you miss the idea of a Sunday family lunch?’ Every day after the gym it’s like a girl’s day out for mom and me. Every night is like a pajama party. I love it.”

Shaik Ibrahim

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

