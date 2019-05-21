Fix upper salary limit in private sector

Disparity between the rich and poor is increasing day by day, which needs to be curtailed to the extent possible. There must be an upper-limit on salaries paid in private sector. It is ridiculous that our top cricketers earning heavily through commercial advertisements get annual salary of upto rupees seven crores apart from match-money, award-money and life-time heavy pension.

Upper salary-limit in private sector can be fixed as twice the maximum salary fixed for bureaucrats. If private organisations wish to pay extra, then all such incentives over and above fixed maximum salary may attract Goods and service Tax GST in slab of 18-percent like for others in service-sector.

Upper salary-limit and service-conditions including post-retirement benefits fixed by Pay Commission should be applicable also for persons holding top-most posts in legislature and judiciary like President, Vice President, state-Governors, judges and Chief Justices of Supreme Court and High Courts with only exception of government-accommodation and secretarial staff for ex-President of India but only in New Delhi.

There is no logic of continuing with pension to Parliamentarians and judges when the system has since been abolished for retired government-servants. It is highly unjustified that Supreme Court judges have gifted themselves with life-time domestic-help at public-expense not only for themselves but also their spouses.

Madhu Agrawal

Servicing of lifts must be done on regular basis

Top city dentist Arnavaz Havewala’s death after being injured in elevator collapse at Byculla Zoo Museum comes as a shock and should act as an eye opener for citizens using old lifts that are not maintained regularly at public places. Public infrastructure like zoo’s, hospitals, libraries etc are seldom maintained due to lack of funds. Government is penny wise and pound foolish as in their bid to save costs, the accident at the museum has proved fatal for one of the city’s top dentist who unfortunately lost her life due to cardiac arrest after serious injuries sustained in lift accident.

Public museums, zoos, hospitals and parks should be handed over to private corporates for safe functioning and accountability. Lift malfunction is a serious issue and all lifts be it in private or public buildings should be repaired and serviced regularly to avoid accidents and unfortunate events in future!

S.N. Kabra

Mamata counting chickens before they are hatched

The last stage of elections saw a political war erupted in Bengal with both TMC and BJP vying for top honours in the election results in the state. With final fling the deciding factor in a close contest, the internal reports and feedback of TMC suggest that the Left’s vote bank of 30 per cent during 2014 elections may tilt in favour of BJP to large extent and that may twist fortunes of the ruling party at the centre. The equations are worked out in the event of a down swing of votes and that will see shift in balance. Mamata is counting chickens before they are actually hatched

C.K. Subramaniam

IT department must probe political leaders’ source of income

It refers to Prime Minister in his speech during poll-campaign for new Lok sabha targeting former UP Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for accumulating huge wealth and creating big bungalows not only for themselves but also for their relatives. It is indeed a matter of concern that concerned government-agencies like Income Tax Department did not take any action against these political leaders on an aspect which was noted by none other than Prime Minister.

It is time that Income Tax Department acts swiftly to probe income and source of wealth against political leaders directly named by Prime Minister in his public-speeches irrespective of any party or alliance coming to power after results for election to Lok Sabha start being announced on May 23.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Frame stringent laws to curb sexual harassment

Every woman in this country of ours has faced sexual harassment in her life at some time or the other. Hence, it’s time that the government brought laws clearly defining the boundaries of what is permissible and what is not. Shaming others to gain fame and publicity should be discouraged. When courts are there, using the media to settle scores should be discouraged. Time to move on is important. As the Winston Churchill saying goes, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Just because Bollywood film actor Nana Patekar is doing social work, the police are not able to arrest him on molestation charges against former actress Tanushree Dutta. Tell me, what social work Nana Patekar is doing? Ask him to do the social work Mother Teresa was doing when she was alive by taking care of the lepers and looking after the abandoned babies who were left on the streets to die by their parents. Every person in this work has a dark side too. One should not go on appearances. Today, women are not at all safe in our country. Money also plays an important role. If you have the money, you will not be arrested if you bribe the police and fill their pockets with cash.

Jubel D’Cruz

