1) Fireworks missing but festivities binds the communal fabric together!

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of ‘light over darkness’, ‘good over evil’ and ‘knowledge over ignorance’. But the festivities over the years have come to symbolise just the opposite which is the reason why the biggest festival of Hinduism has lost its charm and significance over the years. Rising poverty and inflation signifies darkness over light, rapes and killings each day is the victory of evil over good and unemployment, job losses and bleeding economy signify mental ignorance over knowledge in spite of education and degrees that has been reduced to mere certificates.

Diwali this year seems to be subdued as people struggle to make both ends meet due to financial constraint as celebrations cost money which is luxury for most citizens which is the reason why this year’s festivities are grim and dim for most people. The ban on crackers too has played spoilt sport in the name of environment protection though smoking which is more harmful both to the human body and nature is allowed with a statutory warning.

However, citizens should not feel disheartened and still should find ways and means to enjoy the festivities. The glitter may be missing but we can still light a lamp in a poor man’s life who may be your domestic help or driver by offering clothes, sweets or some monetary contribution to brighten their Diwali. Caring for the old and sick in orphanage homes who have been abandoned by their near and dear ones too is illuminating the lives of those who are surrounded by darkness. Greeting fellow citizens irrespective of caste and creed is possibly the best gesture to brighten Diwali this year. We, in Mumbai, are blessed that the communal fabric of the city is intact in spite of previous years riots and blasts which were triggered by our foes to weaken our unity.

Hope the fellow readers and the editorial as well as the support team of Afternoon Voice had a prosperous Diwali. May AV get brighter with each passing year with unbiased reporting which is the forte of your esteemed publication!

– S.N.KABRA

2) Shashi Tharoor did not do anything wrong

It seems that Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar is trying to “make a mountain out of a molehill” about Shashi Tharoor’s matter as he filed a criminal defamation complaint against Tharoor for his alleged defamatory “scorpion” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He must consider that it was just a quotation which was made by an unknown RSS leader in which he said, “Mr Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling; you cannot remove him with your hand, and you cannot hit it with chappal (slipper) either”. I don’t believe that Tharoor did anything wrong to narrate this quotation in his book, because every author is free to quote such published material in writing. The objections over such act of narration seem as to deprive a writer of his freedom of writing.

– M.F.U. Tandvi

3) How long will Ram issue go on?

I admit that the Ram temple was never a poll issue for saffron parties as Union HRD Minister and party’s poll in charge Prakash Javadekar claimed in the recent. But I cannot understand that why the saffron parties always raise this matter in the time of elections. Why do they remember their Ram during poll’s time? Also, he claimed that since the matter is in court, we won’t be able to set a temple date. But yes, who can stop us from coming up with a grand statue of the Lord in Ayodhya? Who can stop us from developing the temple town? It seems that all the parties and oppositions are in a race trying to defeat each other at any cost. For this purpose they are wasting money, playing with the religious sentiments of people and exploiting them. The voters should consider this political game which is harming their personal lives.

– Mohd Rahmani

4) To kill the tigress was not good step

I totally agree with the Child and Women Development Minister Maneka Gandhi that the Maharashtra government should not have permitted a hunter to kill “man-eating tigress”. Really, it was disheartening to bear up the brutal death of a wild animal. Though it is a fact that the tigress was attacking the people vigorously as 13 people have been hunted by her and villagers were so afraid of her horrific attacks, but instead of killing her, could the forest department not have made more efforts to capture her alive? It is forest department’s responsibility to protect the wild animals and not to harm them in any way. The step to kill the big cat shows their failure to trap her alive and protect her life. The Maharashtra government should give strict instructions to the forest department in this regard so that it could not be repeated.

– Mohd Usmani

5) Provocative statements will do nothing

It is being observed that after the Supreme Court ordered the volatile Ayodhya dispute appeals to be listed in January 2019, the Hindu organisations such as RSS and VHP, and some political parties such as Shiv Sena and BJP, are trying to spoil the peaceful atmosphere across the country. No single day goes unmarked when a provocative statement does not exist in this regard. Some of them are challenging the judiciary system of the country while some others are demanding an urgent ordinance for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. I believe that such provoking statements will bring no results except that they will cause to destroy communal harmony in the country. So we should respect every step of the Apex Court and wait for the verdict.

– F.T.Mulla

6) Opportunist father made his son scapegoat

It was not surprising to read that an opportunist father made his own son a scapegoat for the sake of his own benefits as Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, said, “I was made a scapegoat for political benefits of several people in my family and party”, because it usually happens in political families. The political leaders are always ready to do anything to grow up their political career or to protect it whether it goes against their family or their own offspring. But I believe that marriage is an essential fact of one’s life so it must be kept away from the personal affairs of politics or business. In another case the marital life seems to be a kind of punishment as the same happened in the case of Lalu’s son. This incident is a lesson for all opportunist fathers that they should not misuses their progeny for their political advantages.

– MF Qasmi

7) Be careful

No one knows when and what will happen in the next moment. Therefore, we should be careful in every moment of life. It is heart-breaking and deeply shocking news for mankind that a terrifying accident occurred in Haryana. According to the news, at least 13 persons have died and eight others were seriously injured after a jeep carrying passengers and a car collided with a truck coming from the opposite side near Mudlana village near Gohana city in Haryana’s Sonipat district. As per initial reports, the truck was coming from the wrong side and rammed into a car, a cruiser (passenger carrying vehicle) and a bike. All the injured have been sent to BPS Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan for treatment. I demand at first Haryana government to pay attention the road safety, secondly to arrest the truck driver and I finally, request the people to be careful in every breath of the life. My thoughts go out to the families in this time of grief. I would like to say to victims families that although no words can really help to ease the loss you bear, just know that you are very close in every thought and prayer. I am at a loss for words during this sorrowful time. Please know that I am thinking of you and praying for peace and comfort.

– Aamir Siwanas

