1) Stop people from speaking about Ayodhya issue

The mute attitude of the government concerning the Ayodhya issue will lead the country to disasters as everyone is giving a provocative statement challenging the judiciary system. How daringly the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) held a meeting of over 3,000 Hindu monks and as ascetics from 127 sects and passed a resolution demanding that the government should bring a law or an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The organisation also claimed that three large rallies would be held in Ayodhya, Nagpur, and Bengaluru on November 25 culminating in a fourth in New Delhi on December 9 in support of a new. The government should stop this flood of objections over the judiciary system as soon as much. Otherwise, it will lead to creating communal violence all over the country. I request the government to give some strong instructions to utter over the Ayodhya issue.

– MF Qasmi

2) A dream come true

Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ was inaugurated with much fanfare. The Iron Man of Indian freedom struggle got much-needed acknowledgement for his aggressive approach after 71 years of Independence. It is 182 metres tall and is said to be the tallest statue in the world. The statue is made up of 1,700 tonnes of bronze, 1,850 tonnes of bronze cladding, 70,000 metric tonnes of cement and 24,500 metric tonnes of steel. It took 33 months to complete and was built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Elevators will take tourists up to the statue’s chest, from where they can view the Narmada River and Sardar Sarovar Dam and a bird eye’s view of the city. It was planned out effort by the sculpture and the government supported him in his endeavours.

Height: 182 metres. This makes the statue almost twice the height of the iconic Statue of Liberty in New York.

Location: Around 3.5 km downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on islet Sadhu, Bet on the bed of the river Narmada.

Cost: Rs 2,989 crore (approx)

Sculptor: Padma Bhushan Ram V. Suthar, a 93-year-old acclaimed sculptor who graduated from the prestigious J.J School of Art in Bombay. He has sculpted masterpieces including that of Mother Chambal at Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh, equestrian statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Amritsar, and numerous statues of Mahatma Gandhi.

Construction period: 34 months. Work began on December 19, 2015.

Materials consumed: 70,000 tonnes of cement, 18,500 tonnes of reinforcement steel, 6,000 tonnes of structural steel and 1,700 metric tonnes of bronze, which was used for the outer cladding of the structure, according to a government statement.

Specialties: The statue is slender most at the base, which goes against the norms of what other tall statues have followed. The walking pose also opened up a gap of 6.4 metres between the two feet which then had to be tested to withstand wind velocity.

– Nickhil Krishnan

3) Have some patience

The issue of Ram Temple now and again is being raised by the some Hindu Sanghatans while it is under the observation of the Supreme Court. We should wait for the verdict of the SC because we all Indians believe in our Constitution that whatever judgment will be given by the SC, would be acceptable for all religions. I think those people, who are raising voice about the issue of Ram Temple, are disgracing the SC and our Constitution. These people are only trying to benefit their party in the 2019 election. I request the public to keep patience till the SC judgment comes out.

– Tauseef Ahmad

4) History repeats itself

History repeated itself in the politics of Madhya Pradesh, as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Masani joined Congress in the presence of state Congress president Kamal accusing the BJP of dynastic rule and fielding those with big names rather than those who work for the party. Earlier, in December 2003, after Congress’ rout in the assembly elections, the former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s brother Laxman Singh had joined the BJP claiming differences in the family. It indicates which side the wind is blowing. Everybody is fed up of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. The people of MP want a new CM. They want change, as they have given the opportunity to the BJP three times but they could not live up to their expectations. However, such exodus near elections is common which is seen as a political stunt.

– Ibne Qasim

5) Sidak Singh shines

Game of cricket is a sideways game and people look for opportunities to explore their bowling talent by representing the other state to come out shining. Sidak Singh chose this option and represented Puducherry in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy in Pondicherry. Sidak Singh, who played sever T-20 games for Mumbai in 2015 before shifting base to Puducherry does a Kumble in capturing all the 10 wickets in an innings against lowly place Manipur. His final analysis of 17.5-7-31-10 wickets is a unique feat at this level of the game and hope to figure out in national team soon. He joined the likes of Jim Laker, Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte, PM Chatterjee, Pradeep Sundaram, Debashish Mohanty. It is a great tribute for the youngster to touch an unique feat with the first season. Left-arm spinners are gifted and now Sidak Singh can go far away to reach many more laurels in the game of cricket as he is just 19 years of age. Sidak Singh shines in a land of spinners.

– C.K. Subramaniam

