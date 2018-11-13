1) Appreciate PM Modi

I appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of two major national highways and an inland waterways terminal in Varanasi. The newly inaugurated terminal in Varanasi is the first of the four multi-modal facilities being constructed on inland waterways as part of World Bank-aided Jal Marg Vikas project. These projects could be the answer to those who always mattered that BJP is wasting money for unproductive purposes. The steps taken by the government since 2014 to develop modern infrastructure and to clean River Ganga could now be visible for the people. It is a crystal clear indication that the Modi government is concerned to develop the country and to equip it with modern technology. I believe that now Varanasi and the eastern UP region would transform into a “confluence of nature, culture, and adventure,” along with modern amenities as PM Modi assured.

– M.F. Usmani

2) Will Ayodhya verdict come in Hindu’s favour?

Although the verdict of the Supreme Court about the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case is yet to come, the Hindu organisations such as RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal are preparing rapidly for constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya as they consider that the verdict certainly will come in their favour. Now the Bajrang Dal is all set to enroll 25,000 ‘Ram soldiers’ who will help in the construction work of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The organisations should not engage with such activities until the SC decision comes because such activities provoke the religious sentiments and motions among the people which are harmful to the communal harmony. The Apex Court itself must give some proper instructions to prevent the people who are trying to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the country.

– Mohd Faheem

3) SC should also respect religious sentiments

It is good that the left-front Kerala government at last taken practical steps to implement rather non-implement unjustified Supreme Court order on Sabarimala Temple when the state government deployed lady police of age-group above 50 years around the temple. Even a woman in age-group between 10-50 years was requested not to insist on entering the Temple when the woman confessed that she was forced by her husband to try to enter the temple.

It is prayed that good sense prevails with judges of the Supreme Court also for allowing review-petition on the matter where the issue is not at all of gender-discrimination but is of religious faith which is based on totally Hindu traditions which in turn are completely based on scientific aspects and requirement of traditions. The Supreme Court should realise that entry of women in age-group of 10-50 years is banned at Sabarimala Temple because the god worshipped there was a Brahmachari and entry of women in the marriageable age of 10-50 years must not be allowed. Ritual of prohibiting women during menstruation in kitchens, temples etc. was designed due to the hygienic and physical weakness of women these days because of excessive bleeding.

Fortunately, a disease of pseudo-secularism is fast diminishing from Indian politics. But to prevent judicial system from being the victim of pseudo-secularism, judges at the higher courts should consider all practical aspects in sensitive religious issues concerning majority community.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

4) I appreciate CRPF personnel

I extend my appreciations to the CRPF personnel for providing a peaceful environment to the Chhattisgarh people in the first phase of the Assembly polls. The people of Chhattisgarh are also appreciated for their courage because despite the boycott call given by the Naxals, tribals thronged the polling booths in large numbers in their respective areas to cast vote, and an impressive70 per cent voter turnout was observed in the first phase. It shows that Chhattisgarh people believe in peace and contentment. Only some evil elements want to destroy the peaceful atmosphere and they are supported by some political parties. We hope that the rest of the polling will go on peacefully.

– F.R.Murad

5) Kohli’s ‘Leave India’ comment

Kohli is seen bashing a fan who said that he likes English and Australian batsmen as players. While reacting to this, Kohli said that he should not live in India if he likes foreign players more than the Indian cricketers.

As a Captain, Mr. Kohli is a great person but he should not say so and so. He first should examine himself because those were the days when he was a fan of Herman Gibbs, a former South African cricketer who played all formats of the game for 14 years.

– A.Rafe

6) Cruelty over humanity

It seems that the cruelty has occupied on humanity. Instead of giving respect to others, we are so interested in harming each other. In the latest spine-chilling and horrific incident occurred with Jamal Khashoggi, the killer of the Saudi journalist poured his remains down the drain after dissolving him in acid. Samples taken from the drains at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul showed traces of acid, the pro-government daily said without quoting the sources. This led investigators to believe that his dead body was disposed of through the drains as a liquid. Human beings need to stand up against such barbaric incidents. The Saudi Government must also take immediate steps to prevent this kind of shameful incidents and accused must be punished inexorably. I offer my sincere condolences to his family.

– AR Taloja

7) Take a clue from TV ads

Presently a very interesting TV-advertisement of a paan-masala is on all TV channels where a successful industrialist is shown giving a Deepawali-gift of bail-out package to his only competitor in financial crisis citing a reason for such gesture that he does not want to participate in a race without any competitor.

The same position has developed in Indian politics where present top leadership in the main opposition party at the centre if continued will make present ruling party win the race without competition. A healthy democracy requires a strong two-party system at the centre. Mentor-organisation of ruling party at the centre should in larger public interest induce some of its strong cadre in the main opposition party also to make Indian politics healthy and stronger by ensuring a strong two-party system at the centre.

– Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)