1) Indian authorities should take immediate action

It was disheartening to learn about Donjeta Sadiku who has not got a visa to travel to the national capital since India does not recognise Kosovo, as a result, she cannot participate in the AIBA Women’s World Championship. This refusal will be a great blow to Sadiku’s future as she worded “I will consider quitting my future in boxing”. I think Indian Foreign Ministry should consider that it is not about a boxer only rather it could affect India’s chances of hosting major international events in the future. I request Indian authorities to take an immediate action to make sure so that Sadiku shall be able to take part in the AIBA Women’s World Championship, because it is the matter of her future and career.

– M.F.U.Tandvi

2) Deprivation to the people of Bengal

Encircled in the news clip is the statement of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in which she accused centre of sitting on her government’s plan to change the name of West Bengal. According to her, the Centre’s delay is a “deprivation” to the people of the state. At a time when name changing trend is growing rapidly, her statement has much significance to show that BJP’s purpose behind name changing of historical places is not to meet the people their demands as BJP always claimed. Despite West Bengal Assembly has passed an unanimous resolution to change the name of the state in all three languages and sent it to the Union Home Ministry, why is the government delaying to go through the resolution? The constant delay of centre clearly shows deprivation to the people of Bengal as Didi also said.

– F.R.Murad

3) Name changers or game changers?

As the 2019 national elections are drawing near its time for the people of India to decide whether they want the name changers or the game changers?

After Allahabad and Faizabad, Ahmedabad and Aurangabad are on the chopping block. I suggest the BJP should pay heed to its party members taking precedence over cities and roads, for instance, Amit Shah, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and so on…

Seemingly, the major cause behind this name game is polarisation of votes by catering the biases of an important segment of the ruling party’s constituency to garner electoral support and get some political mileage, the demand for the imminent erection of the Ram temple in Ayodhya regardless of the Supreme Court’s judgement is a part of the same strategy.

A question kept striking in my mind ever since these hardliners of Hindutva brigade came up with their crap stuff that even after centuries of Muslim rule, neither Prayag nor Ayodhya vanished. Ayodhya coexisted with Faizabad and Allahabad kept Prayag alive in it.

Is this what the BJP leaders blame Muslim rulers for?

Apparently, it’s a ploy to deflect our attention from the government’s incompetence over unemployment and development issues.

– Arshad Delhiwala

4) Adopting spiritualism and sainthood at student-age

It refers to reports that one young IAS aspirant girl from a very well-to-do Jain family from Surat having left coaching-classes for preparations for IAS examinations in Delhi in between to become a Jain monk. Two other schoolgoing sisters from another affluent Jain family of Surat have finally decided to become Jain monks even though their parents gave them full opportunity for a change of mind by sending them for an extra luxurious world tour. Only some time back, a topper in examinations left all materialistic world to become a Jain monk.

Leaving materialistic life and adopting spiritualism by becoming a Jain monk does give much required mental peace in the present era full of tensions. But if such trend becomes the latest craze amongst intelligent students of affluent families, it will prove disastrous for Jain-community with intelligent minds of the community not coming to serve the country and humanity through their prospective future jobs including top government postings. Youngsters should first complete their study, and then may join sainthood so that they may be full of practical knowledge gained through studies before joining the University of spiritualism. The Jain community should decide to impose an age-bar of say 25 years before allowing youngsters to become monks.

– Madhu Agrawal

5) Merciless attitude should not be prevailed

Avni was a five-year-old tigress identified as “T1” who had caused a widespread fear in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha forests. She was shot dead and it was a spot decision. It is nothing but a straight case of crime. Despite requests from his own forest department and people, Sudhir Mugantiwar gave orders for the killing. This is the third tiger being killed on his directions. We cannot allow this kind of insensitive and merciless attitude towards animals to prevail. As per the Supreme Court directives, forest department officials were required to first tranquilise and trap her.

– C.K. Ramani

6) Finance Minister must accept his failure

Now the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says in retaliation of the former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan’s accusation, that the GST implementation was a “monumental reform”, which had disruptionist impact on growth only for two quarters, and growth increased to 7 per cent, then till 7.7 per cent and went up to 8.2 per cent last quarter. But his statement contradicts ground reality, as GST has increased the prices of all the commodities three folds than before. I bear witness that after implementation of GST many businesses were stemmed, real estate agents were drowned in lamentation and public became miffed. He claimed before imposing GST repeatedly that GDP will go up by 2 points, the price of goods will come down which will benefit consumers, and more jobs will be created, but where is 2 per cent growth? Goods are much more expensive than earlier and jobs are nowhere to be seen. After all his boastings nothing budged. It is baffling that ignoring main objectives of GST he is beating about bush and calling Rajan “critic and cynic”. He must take his allegations seriously and accept his failure to make strong and long-term fiscal policy.

– Qayyum Patel

7) Once bitten twice shy!

Once bitten twice shy and Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s wedding a few days ago, is labelled as ‘the wedding of the year’. The top actress has gone through hell in life in spite of stardom and had candidly admitted before of her stress and depression in public. Everything that glitters is not gold and Deepika-Ranveer have put their past behind to begin a new inning together for which the nation should pray for their well-being.

Ranveer-Deepika are made for each other and make a happy couple. The country’s top badminton player of yesteryears Prakash Padukone must be a proud father as her doting daughter finally settles down in life with her dream man. Wishing Deepika-Ranveer a Very Happy inning together and hope their life of togetherness is a memorable one!

– S.N.Kabra

8) Confusing system of naming HC

Allahabad High Court now joins the list with High Courts of Bombay and Madras which are still to be renamed after the change in the name of cities where these are situated.

It is significant that except for some High Courts, all other High Courts are named after states of their jurisdiction. An RTI response had revealed that while all the High Courts constituted after independence were named after respective main states of jurisdiction, High Courts constituted by British regime in the pre-independence era continue to be named as per British legacy on basis of cities of their existence even after 70 long years of independence.

Union government should end the British legacy by naming all High Courts after names of states rather than in particular cities. Proposed legislation should incorporate a feature that names of High Courts may be automatically changed with the change in name of states or cities without needing any separate legislation.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)