1) Very interesting political drama in J&K

Nowadays, Kashmiri valleys are witnessing a very interesting political drama as the governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly. It is also interesting to note that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its arch-rival National Conference (NC) are supposed to team up with Congress for a shot at government formation in the state. It clearly shows that everything is possible in the politics that we can never trust any party. It is obvious that the state, Jammu & Kashmir, holds much significance for every political party, this is why every party is pulling out all the spots to form its government in the state. However, it is a very difficult time for the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir to claim for power, because none of the parties seem to be ready for going in BJP’s favour.

– F.T.Mulla

2) Great going Maharashtra Government

I would like to extend my heartiest gratitude to the government of Maharashtra who has taken a good step by launching a new railway station. There will be 10 pairs of trains running between Nerul and Kharkopar and another 10 pairs between Belapur and Kharkopar.

It is a good job and it will be beneficial for the people. The government should start another station in a needed place. I congratulate the government to continue such activities for the development of the state.

– MT Khan Qasmi

3) The Victorious Women in Blue

I appreciate all the members of the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team, who chased down the target of 134 with six balls to spare. Special mention goes to Mithali Raj who smashed an aggressive half-century to guide India to an easy 7- wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup T20 on Sunday. I am really proud of the Indian team because they have made the country proud. It is a big achievement for all Indians to celebrate. One can hope that the team will continue to perform well and out-class the oppositions in the forthcoming matches and win the World Cup too. My best wishes for the team for the future competitions.

– Mohd Tariq

4) Stand Beside Tamil Nadu

The heart-breaking news of cyclone “Gaja” that occurred in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday midnight which raked havoc on widely private properties, trees, and crops, including the deaths of at least 13 people and many more injured, must have left every citizen in a state of extreme grief. So it is our responsibility to help them and take apart to relieve them by hook or crook, especially for the state governments. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has promised Rs10 lakh for each of their bereaved families and Rs 25.000 for every seriously injured person. Similarly, relief agencies are also working to bring relief to the affected people. I pray safety and well-being for the people of Tamil Nadu and that they soon return to their normal conditions.

– Md Ashfaque

5) Maratha quota cleared

Maharashtra government is making up the lost time by clearing the state panel report on Maratha quota at the right time. Even though it is a retrograde step, the move has come before the elections in 4 states and before the 2019 parliamentary elections. Modi, Fadnavis and Amit Shah Combination are working on retaining power in the state with remedial measures and work out a winning formula. The panel had endorsed the social, educational and financial backwardness of Marathas in a holistic way. The move is on expected lines and will benefit the majority of Marathas. The opposition may term it as a vote bank politics but the initiative taken by the state government is laudable after conducting surveys in a systematic way to bring out an amicable solution to the pressing problem.

– Nikhil Krishnan

6) India should negotiate with Pakistan on terror activities

At first, I would like to congratulate Punjab police to have solved the case of a grenade attack on Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in the very short period, as the police arrested one of two perpetrators and also established that the strike was orchestrated by Pakistan’s spy agency. It is the matter of great shame that Pakistan is involved in a terror attack which is a sign to disturb peace in the state of Punjab. Pakistan, who always talks about peace, should put some preventive measures in place to control such terrorist groups. Indian government must negotiate with Pakistan about this sensitive matter which is destructive for our country’s harmony and peace.

– Mohd Faheem

7) Intolerant Virat

The bizarre reaction of Virat Kohli to the cricket enthusiast was unbecoming and inappropriate. While he was reading out mean messages addressed to him by fans and responding to them, one of them said him that Kohli is an overrated batsman and he prefers to watch Australian and English batsmen, he replied: “I don’t think you should live in India then”. He has been the megastar of Indian cricket, but is the dazzle of lights making his thinking process fuzzy? Such comments don’t suit his stardom. It is immature that every Indian has to be a fan of the Indian Cricket Team. It is not the first time when he has shown lack of tact dealing with issues. He should be tolerant and open enough to listen to other voices.

– Qeyamuddin

8) Security Compromised

By purchasing 36 Rafale fighter aircraft instead of cancelling on-going negotiations for acquiring as many as 126 such aircraft, most of which were to be assembled in India, the recent government has compromised our national security. If indeed, our adversary’s increased air power was posing a threat to our security, it would have been more logical for any responsible government to take necessary measures to strengthen its air power by augmenting its depleted squadrons. This logic is strange to even common sense.

– Ashfaque Ahmad

