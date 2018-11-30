1) I appreciate the Governor of J&K

In such an age when India is witnessing an autocratic system, Jammu and Kashmir’s Governor Satya Pal Malik must be highly appreciated for his manful move of not looking up to Delhi and for not taking their instructions, thereby stopping the installation of a government formed of the BJP and its proxies. Though the Modi government wanted him to install Sajad Lone as the state’s Chief Minister, right before he dissolved the assembly last week, he did not listen to the Centre. Rather he said, “I want to reiterate it that I would have had to form a government of Sajad Lone had I looked up to New Delhi, but I didn’t want to go down in the history as a dishonest man.” I expect that millions of my fellow citizens will join me to appreciate Malik’s courage and honesty.

– Mohd Rahmani

2) Big relief in Maharashtra

Finally, after a long-standing demand of the Maratha community, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under a new and independent category: social and educationally backward class (SEBC). Of course, the decision made by the Maharashtra government is welcoming particularly for the Maratha Community, because it was a life-long dream of the community. Also, the decision will bring to the state of Maharashtra relief and contentment from the chain of protests which continued for a long time and led to devastations all over the state. I extend my gratitude to the Maharashtra government for this welcoming move for the Maratha community that was left behind socially and educationally.

– Mohd Faheem

3) Kudos to Mary Kom

I heartily congratulate Mary Kom who touched a new high when she claimed her sixth title in the World women’s boxing championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. It is also heartening to learn that with six gold medals and a silver, the diminutive Mary now stands as the tallest woman boxer in the 17-year-old history of the event and equals legendary male boxer Cuban Felix Savon’s World Championships record. It is a very proud moment for India that an Indian athlete clinched the gold medal for the country. Really, it will be an inspiration for the youth especially for the girls of the country who are struggling for their career in sports. I extend my deepest congratulations and gratitude to Mary for making the country proud and provide the nation with a wonderful moment of celebration.

– F.T.Mulla

4) Tragedy of our country

While Ayodhya is gripped by a show of strength by the VHP for the Ram Mandir, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has cleared a 221-metre tall statue of Lord Ram to come up on the banks of the Sarayu in the temple town. It is a tragedy of our country that the government is not sincere towards the development of the country and its progression; rather, it is blindly spending the public’s hard-earned money in such unproductive projects. It is not government’s business to construct the statue of a particular religion’s God in a democratic country. It has been crystal clear that BJP government is leading the country in an autocratic way which is totally disruptive for the country’s peaceful environment and communal harmony. So, the government must pay heed to the core issues which are crying for close attention.

– F.R.Murad

5) Pakistan should provide a peaceful atmosphere for pilgrims

It is the matter of great shame that Pakistan’s security agencies have been trying to spread pro-Khalistan propaganda and harass innocent Indian Sikh pilgrims by denying them consular access. This is the third consecutive visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims when Pakistan has prevented the high commission officials from meeting them on the pretext of security. As a result of such harassment they were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims. This attitude of Pakistan must be condemned worldwide, because it is a bare violation of international legal instruments and conventions. Pakistan government should not indulge in such ridiculous business and rather, it must pay attention to maintain a peaceful atmosphere for visitors.

– M.F.U.Tandvi

6) No reservations for the Muslims

It was declared by the Maharashtra government that the Maratha community will get the reservation in the government jobs and admission in academic institutions from December 1. But it should be noticed that there was no opportunity for Muslims in the announced quota. A question arises that whether the Muslims have no need for such a reservation or does the government want Muslims to go backwards in such fields or to be forced into illegal business? I hope the government will never let such an issue grow in the state and definitely will provide reservation to Muslims soon.

– Ashfaque Qasmi

7) JK Gov to put J&K Bank under RTI Act

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir deserves all compliments to put Jammu-Kashmir Bank under ambit of RTI Act on reports of political interference used for backdoor appointments of about 2000 candidates and sanctioning massive loans to undeserving ones including Chennai-based close relation of erstwhile political ruler of the state. Many of loan-defaulters managed more borrowings to divert funds to Dubai and other Gulf countries as per media-reports.

It is time for central government to follow footsteps by putting all Public-Private-Partnerships PPPs, sports-bodies, cooperative-societies and other such bodies affecting lives of millions to be directly under RTI Act to effectively check massive misuse of public-funds by their office-bearers.

Co-operative giant IFFCO through which the annual fertiliser-subsidy of thousands of crores of rupees is routed gifted prime-properties worth hundreds of crores in New Delhi to its office-bearers with even Comptroller and Auditor General report pointing out massive irregularities in functioning of IFFCO. BCCI challenged CIC-verdict ordering it as public-authority under the RTI Act at Madras High Court despite Union Ministry of Sports supporting CIC-verdict in this respect. Recently retired Chief Information Commission noted that Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS is not a public-authority under RTI Act even though four million candidates appear every year for examinations conducted by it.

– SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL

