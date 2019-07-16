Villains in movies have always made watching a family entertainer, that much more exciting. The battle of good versus evil is a favourite one for viewers, and Hindi, as well as Hollywood films, have given us many villains to be afraid of!!

After having conquered hearts with ‘The Jungle Book’ in 2016, Disney is all set to present its legendary franchise and the crown jewel – ‘The Lion King’ – with ground-breaking technology that re-imagines the greatest story ever told. Directed by ‘Iron Man’ and ‘The Jungle Book’ fame director, Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. The heroic coming-of-age journey will make it to the large canvas with a pioneering and game-changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen.

Scar is the main antagonist of Disney’s 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. As the younger brother of Mufasa and the second-born prince of the Pride Lands, Scar was next in line to assume the throne as king. His chances were lost, however, at the arrival of his nephew, Simba. This embittered Scar with jealousy and a sense of entitlement, prompting him to develop a plot to take over the kingdom, with the aid of his hyena henchmen. As one of Disney’s most infamous villains—made especially notorious for his success in murdering Mufasa—Scar is a primary member of the Disney Villains franchise. Scar continues to be revered as one of Disney’s greatest villains.

While we wait with bated breath for Scar to once again unleash his evil on Mufasa and Simba to come alive on July 19, here are some of the biggest villains in cinema history to go down in memory lane!

Gabbar Singh

This iconic character was played by Amjad Khan. And we are sure that no one could have done a better job with it. The makers had decided to cast Danny but unfortunately, he didn’t have dates for the shoot and that’s how Amjad Khan was selected. It was probably the best decision by makers ever because Sholay wouldn’t have been the same without Gabbar in it.

Mogambo



Mr. India is still stuck in our heads is because of Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri. Mogambo was completely over the top with a strange costume, a stick and a throne surrounded by his loyalists. He became the very definition of evil.

Lord Voldemort

From his serpentine face (the missing nose is a perfect touch) to the bone-chilling way he hisses his arch-nemesis’s name, Ralph Fiennes turned J.K. Rowling’s fallen wizard into the personification of that old black magic. He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named doesn’t really need an introduction; he simply answers to evil.

Bhallal Dev

The second most important character of the Baahubali films is Bhallal Dev and his character comes off as more human and thus complicated, conflicted and definitely more interesting. Bhallal Dev is a fascinating character with a genuine growth arc.

Thanos

Thanos is the greatest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He isn’t just an iconic costume or a collection of heinous acts – what makes him even more terrifying is the fact that he’s understandable, that he’s written with as much complexity as the heroes (in some cases more) and that he has layers.

The Joker

One of Batman’s many enemies but the most popular of them all, The Joker has been iconic in almost any version. He’s been played by many respectable actors – Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Jared Leto, to name a few. No wonder the character is getting a film of his own.