Rama’s descendants out of Bhumi Pujan and trust says Raja Ramchandra Ji, descendent of Lord Rama. The Hindu Mahasabha fought the entire battle for the construction of Ram temple from the beginning to the last in the court. On the other hand, the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha are sidelined by the people who built the Ram temple.

Hindu Mahasabha Pt. Pramod Joshi and All India Kshatriya Mahasabha national president Ramvanshja Raja Rajendra Singh Ram temple are raising voices of protest over not taking both the Shilanyas and the trust, Kshatriya dynasties, according to the tradition, gave one of the descendants of Ramchandra.

It was imperative to invite someone while laying the first foundation stone of the temple at the Shilanyas, because the Supreme Court had presented the pedigree by Raja Rajendra Singh, the national president of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, without which the court has given its decision.

National President of the Kshatriya Mahasabha, Raja Rajendra Singh, told us, that the people of Kshatriya society have become so impotent that they are not able to come forward to register their protest correctly in this matter.

He on the phone said that we are taking all action at our level, and we have also lodged a complaint against the Prime Minister for not inviting any real descendant of Kshatriya society in Bhumi Pujan in this matter.

– By Dilip Singh Sengar