“Love jihad”

It is the Supreme Court that passes verdict between right and wrong, nobody should protest against this. It was really a good decision by the Supreme Court as it restored Hadiya’s marriage to Shafin Jahan on March 9, everyone should accept it happily. It is the freedom of every citizen to choose religion or life partner of his/her own choice. Marriage is between consenting adults, the society should accept that. People should avoid such groups who are brainwashing our Hindu brothers just for votes and hatred.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)