The Maharashtra government will come up with a policy under which tribal students from 1100 ashram schoolsin state would be encouraged to explore their talent and skills in their field of choice, Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savra said.

“A policy decision to promote skills of tribal students in tribal art, adventure sports etc will be taken. Atalent search will also be conducted,” the minister told reporters.

He said tribal students from three Ashram(residential) schools who participated in “Mission Shaurya”expedition to scale Mount Everest earlier this month would be given a cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh each.

“Those students who could not achieve the feat will be given Rs 10 lakh each,” he said.

A total of five tribal students from Chandrapur district had scaled the world’s tallest mountain peak.

He said tribal students would be encouraged to take up professional education in a field of their choice and the expenses will be funded by the state government.