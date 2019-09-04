Gas supplies of both PNG and CNG in Mumbai were hit after a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) began restoring supplies to various compressed natural gas stations in Mumbai. MGL said it is ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG consumers would be maintained on priority. Supply to industrial and commercial customers across MGL’s network is getting progressively normalised. MGL said in a press statement.

“The gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station at Wadala has been partially restored and the gas supply at various CNG stations in Mumbai and to industrial and commercial customers across MGL’s network is getting progressively normalised,” MGL stated further. Several CNG stations were shut in Mumbai after a massive blaze at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai’s Uran hit gas supply. Five people were killed in the blaze.

“We are extremely sad to have lost five precious lives, including three CISF jawans and a senior ONGC officer in the unfortunate fire incident in Uran plant on Tuesday in spite of valiant efforts made to contain the blaze in less than two hours time. ONGC expresses its heartfelt condolence to bereaved families,” the company tweeted.

In another tweet, ONGC tweeted that the fire broke out around 7 am and claimed that there had been no impact on oil processing, adding, however, that gas was being diverted to the company’s Hazira plant. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The Uran plant processes oil and gas from the Mumbai High fields, ONGC’s biggest-producing western offshore fields.