Maharashtra CM sorts Wadia hospital problem, orders to release funds

Putting his weight behind the going ons in the Wadia hospital, the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to pay Rs. 24 core to the hospital. He has also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to release its share of Rs 22 crore to restore medical services in the hospital. The Wadia hospital is facing a fund crunch following irregularities in its working.

The chief minister has also ordered transfer of Rs 46 crore to the hospital so that suspended services can be resumed, it is learnt.

The chief minister has also decided to set up a committee to look into the alleged irregularities at Wadia hospital.

A spokesperson of Wadia hospital said, “After today’s discussion with the CM and all present during the meeting, we are hopeful that the pending contributions from the government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be received soon.” It is understood that the hospital will receive the said funds by Thursday evening.

The hospital known for proving healthcare facility to people has been divided into Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. Lately, the Wadia hospital had demanded Rs 105.8 crore for the Bai Jerbai hospital and Rs 31.4 crore for the Nawrosjee hospital.

The Shiv Sena chief met the hospital management and ministers ordered them for investigation into allegations of irregularities and violation of agreement terms at the hospitals. The meeting of the CM and minister were held at Mantralaya and it was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, public health minister Rajesh Tope, Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab, and many other ministers.

On his part, Wadia Hospital’s chief executive officer Mini Bodhanwala has assured that all the issues would be resolved.

On Monday the Wadia hospital staff staged a protest to fulfill their demands. The protest was held to highlight the problem of the hospital due to insufficient money. The staff protest was also joined by Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila. The Hospital alleged that it has not received a single penny form the BMC in last two years.

Wadia hospital is a joint venture between the Wadia family, BMC and the state government. The hospital has over 800 beds that caters to children and mothers. But since the past few days, the hospital had shut its doors for patients. So much so, those who were admitted to the hospital were being discharged.