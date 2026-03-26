Maharashtra Council Orders 5-Day Jail for Youth Over Fake News on MLC Amol Mitkari 2

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has ordered the implementation of a five-day jail term for a youth from Akola for allegedly publishing fake news against NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channel.

The accused, Ankush Gawande, had been directed to appear before the House on Wednesday to tender an apology. However, he failed to comply with the order, prompting the Council to enforce the punishment recommended earlier.

Gawande, along with journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, and Amol Nandurkar, had reportedly aired false information against Mitkari on the ‘Satya Ladha’ YouTube channel. While the three journalists appeared before the House, apologised for their actions, and were let off with a warning, Gawande’s absence led to stricter action.

Council Chairman Ram Shinde stated that since Gawande did not present himself despite clear directions, the House decided to proceed with the punishment. The Upper House had passed a motion on Tuesday recommending a five-day jail term in case of non-compliance with its directive.

In a separate development, the Council accepted an apology from NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for making objectionable remarks against the Chairman and members of the House. A motion passed earlier had proposed a seven-day jail term for More.

The Council also granted an extension to its privilege committee to submit a report on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and comedian Kunal Kamra over their alleged remarks mocking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The committee has now been given time until the last day of the next legislative session.