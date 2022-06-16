Image: PTI

Most of the states in India are considering giving free booster doses to their citizens. These states are geared up with their plans ahead, which would be a state-sponsored event. Maharashtra is yet to consider such a scheme, which may involve spending over Rs 100 crore from its reserves. Booster shot for 18-59 years has been a subtle issue since the Centre decided against offering it free to this age band.

The Centre, while opening the preventive dose for this age group. This made it almost impossible for people residing in districts, where the private sector is not offering any vaccination, to take the third shot. There are ten districts in Maharashtra where no booster shot has been administered to any individual between 18-59 years.

Maharashtra’s fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. The active coronavirus caseload stands at 19,261 now. Nandurbar was the only district that did not report any active case. As many as 3,028 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,52,304. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.89 per cent. Mumbai recorded 2,293 fresh coronavirus cases – highest since January 23 when the city recorded 2,250 cases – and one fatality. The other fatality was reported from neighbouring Thane city. New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. Wednesday’s case count was the highest since February 12 when the state had recorded 4,359 cases.