The Maharashtra state police are on high alert after a low intensity blast took place on a busy road near Mumbai on Wednesday and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on a state transport bus in Raigad district later in the night.

According to the state police, the blast took place on a busy road at Mira road in Thane district. The device used to carry out the low intensity explosion was not a sophisticated one but did contain metal balls, while the IED found on a bus in Raigad was planted with the serious intention to cause damage.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has already started parallel investigations in the incidents. Two Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams were dispatched to both the locations on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The BDDS team sent to Mira road collected samples like metal balls, jute fuse and some unidentified powder from the spot while, the other team sent to Raigad defused the IED found in the bus. The samples found at both the sites have been sent to Mumbai forensic science laboratory at Kalina for further analysis.