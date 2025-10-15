Top Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao Surrenders with 60 Cadres in Maharashtra, Calls for Peace Talks 2

In a major blow to Left-Wing Extremism, senior CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Sonu, surrendered along with 60 Maoist cadres at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters in Maharashtra, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The surrender marks a turning point in ongoing efforts to restore peace and end decades of violence in Maoist-affected regions. Rao, one of the top leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms on Tuesday and expressed readiness to engage in formal peace talks with the government. He urged the Centre to allow a one-month ceasefire to facilitate consultations with party cadres across multiple states and prisons.

“I am laying down weapons and will now be part of movements working for the oppressed in India,” Rao stated. “Since March 2025, our party has sought dialogue with the government. A ceasefire proposal was made in May, but there was no official response. Instead, the intensity of operations was increased.”

Rao said his decision followed a peace appeal made earlier this year by CPI (Maoist) Chief Secretary Basavraju, who was later killed in a security operation in May. “We are not abandoning that call. Despite our losses, we have chosen the path of peace,” he emphasized.

Appealing for a one-month halt in security operations, Rao said, “We are ready to hold discussions via video conferencing if required. Leftist organisations and sympathisers may also send their views, which we will consider.”

The surrender comes amid intensified operations by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and state police forces targeting Maoist strongholds across central and eastern India. In September, Rao had hinted at his willingness to surrender — a move reportedly supported by cadres in Chhattisgarh and other Naxal-affected areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said India would be free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026, while addressing the valedictory session of ‘Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat – Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ in New Delhi.

“Figures show that more are choosing surrender and rehabilitation over violence, reflecting a significant ideological shift. For those who lay down their arms, there is a red carpet — but it is the government’s duty to protect innocent tribals from Naxalite violence,” Shah said.

The surrender of Mallojula Venugopal Rao, one of the most influential figures in the Maoist hierarchy, is expected to encourage more militants to join the mainstream and could mark a decisive step toward ending the decades-long insurgency.