Maharashtra police have arrested two persons with sand boa snakes worth Rs 2.5 crore in Thane district. It is remarkable that Sand boas are in huge demand in the international market. It is a non-venomous protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Sand boas are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic.

According to the police, they have got secret information about smugglers. The police kept a watch at a spot in Bhayander area. They spotted two men moving there in a suspicious manner on Tuesday.

Navghar police station’s inspector Ram Balsing said that the police apprehended both suspects and searched their bag. They found two sand boas worth around Rs 2.45 crore in the illegal wildlife market. He said that the accused were planning to sell the snakes. The police were trying to ascertain from where the accused got the snakes.

He said that the two men, Wazid Hussain Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi (47) and Shambu Acchelal Paswan (39) were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Both are residents of neighbouring Mumbai.