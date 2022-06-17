As Maharashtra State Board result for SSC has announced, Students can check their result through official website. You can follow below steps to check your results

Step one go to official website : – https://mahresult.nic.in/default.htm

Step two click on “SSC Examination March 2022 Result”

Step three enter your SSC roll no and mother first name which was mentioned in hall ticket

Step four click on view result and you can print the result by clicking on print button.

In the current year, total of 96.64 Per cent of students clear the exam. Out of which the girls surpass boys by 1. 90 Per cent. Where total 97.96 Per cent girls pass and boys passing per cent is 96.06. As per zonal wise passing per cent Konkan have passing per cent of 99.27 Per cent. You can check zonal list below.

DIVISION Percentage Pune 96.96 Nagpur 97.00 Aurangabad 96.33 Mumbai 96.94 Kholapur 98.50 Amravati 96.81 Nasik 95.90 Latur 97.27 Konkan 99.27

Total of 5.316 per cent of candidate have score 90 and more percentage and more than 70 per cent of student score between 60 to 90 percentage.