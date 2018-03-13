Maharashtra: Teen brutally murdered

A 15-year-old boy was brutally murdered by an unknown person in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad area.

The incident took place in the midnight around 12:30 pm, when the boy, named Vedant Bhosale, fought with a person near his house, who slit his neck with some sharp weapon.

After this incident, the 10th standard student was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. But later, he succumbed to the injury.

A case has been registered against the person under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on.