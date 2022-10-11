Arrested, Maharashtra | Image: Representative

Police claimed to have solved 15 cases of house-breaking thefts in Maharashtra’s Palghar district with the arrest of two persons, an official said.

The police also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 15.08 lakh from the two accused after nabbing them on Sunday. he said.

On September 30, there had been an incident of theft in a house in Kelva police station limits when the family members had gone out for the Navratri celebration.

The thieves had allegedly stolen ornaments worth Rs 64,000 from the house, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told reporters on Monday.

A police probe team took the help of the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs and nabbed the two persons for allegedly committing the theft, he said. With their arrest, the police also solved 14 other cases of thefts in Kelva area, he said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, he added.