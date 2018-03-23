Make CPGRAMS user-friendly

Newly introduced user-friendly Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is not working properly for last so many days where process of making submissions remains inconclusive with no registration-number received after making the submission. Department of administrative Reforms (Government of India) should look into the problem to get it repaired.

Many-a-times, submissions registered on this portal are closed with the remark that submission does not relate to opted department. System should be to forward posted submissions to concerned departments without closing the complaint. Outcome of the submissions should be e-mailed to those making submissions without requiring them to visit the portal to know the outcome.

Since concrete suggestions is processed, it will result in the improvement of system and thus in turn reducing number of grievances; the portal must not bar suggestions to be submitted and processed on CPGRAMS.

Since rightly there is already a bar on number of characters on each posted submission, all special characters should be permissible to make portal even more user-friendly.

Madhu Agrawal

