Image Courtesy: SurfExcel.in

It is summer vacation time as students get two months break from school. Due to rising temperature in summer months during April, May, and June, schools remain closed. Many children go to their native place to meet their relatives while some others play with their friends. The main objective of summer vacation is to give some break to students after the completion of their annual exams. Students are assigned study work during summer vacation from school and they have to submit the report. Summer vacation is the happiest period for students as they get two months break from their hectic school life.

Parents want their children to learn new skills which will enable them to get ahead in life. Summer vacation is the right time to learn new things in life. Some children have a habit of wasting their summer education by sitting idle and sleeping, watching movies, television, playing video games, surfing the net. It is necessary that students make effective use of their summer vacation.

Students can visit the library or bookstore to get a new book. Reading is a great activity for summer and it will help them brush upon the skills needed for the upcoming academic year. Students can study a new subject and also revise those subjects in which they are weak. They can indulge in gardening activities. By waking up early in the morning, they can go running and do some exercises to keep them fit. They can learn a new language. Students can join foreign language classes which will enable them to get ahead of their competitors. They can learn to play guitar, saxophone. Summer vacation is also the right time to take up a part-time job which will enable students to earn some pocket money. They can join in computer classes and become techno-savvy. Since temperature increases during summer vacation children can play indoor games like chess, carom board, snakes and ladder, and ludo. Another great idea of spending summer holidays is to explore one’s own city or discover a new place and enhance their general knowledge.

Image Courtesy: Rhytm-India.com

Students can join dance classes or an art workshop. They can undertake some social activities by helping the poor and take care of senior citizens. Volunteering for social causes is becoming a great trend among children and youth today. Students can volunteer for activities like stopping child labour. They can raise funds for helping the needy. Thus students must make effective use of their summer vacation and learn new skills which will shape up their future.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)