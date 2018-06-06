The Pune Police today arrested a man here with the assistance of the Delhi Police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence in Pune, the police said.

The man was arrested from his Munirka flat here this morning, a Delhi Police officer said.

The Delhi Police helped the Pune Police in making the arrest. The man is suspected to have a Naxal connection, he added.

On January 1, violence had erupted at an event meant to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in which British forces defeated the Peshwa army on January 1, 1818.

The violence led to the death of one person and injuries to several others, including 10 policemen.