A 50-year-old man identified as Raju Patigar was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexually harassing, stalking and threatening a college student in Pune’s Dehu road area. The man was arrested on late Friday night after a 19-year-old college-going student filed a complaint against him for harassing her and threatening her life.

According to the police officials, the teenager filed a complaint against her neighbour Raju, who had allegedly harassed her while she was on her way to college. Talking on the subject, senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehu Road police station said, “She was walking to her college located nearby when the incident occurred. Raju happens to be her neighbour. The incident happened around two days ago, but the girl told her mother about it only on Friday. A case was registered and he was arrested.”

As per the victim’s complaint, the incident took place at around 11 am on Tuesday, while she was on her way to college. In her complaint, the victim said that the accused, who works as a labourer followed her on foot and held her hand. He even tried to pull her, but she resisted. The teenager said that the man asked her to go out with him.

But when she resisted, the man threatened her, post which the teenager pushed him and ran back home, the officer said. The victim also said that her family and the accused have a history of fights over the use of space between their respective houses.

The Dehu Road police have booked Raju under Sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.