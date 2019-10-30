A 27-year-old man was killed when a state transport bus hit his two-wheeler in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the mishap took place on Tuesday night in Murbad area when the victim was going to Vidhe village from Gorha. The deceased identified as Suraj.

One of the officer of Murbad police station said, the speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit the bike, the victim fell on the road and got crushed under the wheels of the bus.

The bus driver was detained and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section (IPC) 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital.