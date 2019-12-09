A 32-year-old man arrested by police for allegedly killing and raping a 5-year-old girl by smashing her head with a stone on December 8, police said on Monday. According to police, the minor girl was missing from December 6 found dead on an agriculture farm in Linga village in Kalmeshwar district.

The arrested accuse identified as Sanjay Dev Puri was remanded in police custody till December 13 by the local court

The police said, “The girl went missing on Friday evening. Initially, her parents assumed that she might have gone to the house of her grandmother. However, they lodged a missing person complaint on Saturday afternoon after realising that she was not traceable.”

Reportedly, the resident of Kalmeshwar organised rallies, and called for a “Bandh” to protest after the brutal murder and rape of the girl.The main markets of the area remained shut since morning after people has taken to streets to condemn the incident and demanded speedy justice.

The accuse has booked under Sections 376, 363, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.