Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and G Sathiyan achieved their career-best world rankings in the latest chart released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Sunday.

Manika, who became the first Indian woman to win a singles gold at the Commonwealth Games, climbed two spots to become World No. 53.

The 23-year-old Arjuna awardee clinched four medals — two golds, a silver, and a bronze — at the Commonwealth Games and also secured a historic bronze in the mixed doubles event, partnering with Sharath, at the Asian Games. She is the only Indian in the Top-100.

Sathiyan also moved up one place to reach the World No 35 spot. He had won three medals in the Commonwealth Games and a bronze (men’s team event) in the Asian Games.

“Highest ever world ranking #WR35 yet again in the latest ITTF World ranking list for November 2018 !!” Sathiyan tweeted.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, who clinched a historic team gold at the Commonwealth Games and a silver and bronze in men’s doubles and singles at the 18th Asian Games, maintained his 31st spot, to be the highest ranked Indian in the list.