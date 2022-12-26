Image: PTI

“The opposition party has presented a proposal regarding the border dispute. Everyone in the House is in agreement on this matter, said Thackeray while attending the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.

“This fight has been going on for almost 56 years. The Marathi language has been rooted in the border since the time when the states were formed based on regional languages. Citizens living there for many years speak the Marathi language,” he continued.

“This fight is not political. I will give a pen drive. In the 1970s, a film was made about the citizens of the border area. How that proper Marathi was used in the 18th century. It is portrayed in that film. Show this film to the members of both Houses,” he said.