Pop diva Mariah Carey has sold the 35-carat diamond engagement ring James Packer gave her.

The ring, reported to be worth $10 million, was part of the financial settlement the 48-year-old singer made in 2017 after her split from the Australian media mogul.

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity. That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

According to a source, Carey had one of her business managers quietly sell the ring for $2.1 million to a Los Angeles jeweller.

“A confidentiality agreement was signed, but the jeweller is currently selling it, and there’s only one such ring. Mariah Carey’s public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweller with litigation if he discloses her name,” the source added.