Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend.

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at age 95.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Marvel honoured Lee’s legacy with an illustration of the veteran surrounded by many of the superheroes he helped create.

“Remembering Stan ‘The Man’ Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere,” the tweet read.

Remembering Stan “The Man” Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dvAkpCBS22 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2019

From Spider-Man to Black Panther to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Lee collaborated with other authors and illustrators to put his imagination on the page.

These superheroes would be followed by Iron Man, Thor and Doctor Strange — all three have churned out many money-spinning film franchises.

He has appeared in cameo roles in nearly every Marvel movie — with a final posthumous cameo in summer blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame”.