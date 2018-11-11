Indian sports biopics, such as “Mary Kom”, “1983” and “MSD: The Untold Story”, will have open air screenings at the the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The festival, to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, will give a hat-tip to the Khelo India initiative this year by recognising the contribution of Indian sportspersons.

This section features a total of six Indian films that are based on the genre of sports biopics, which will also showcase “Gold”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” and “Soorma”.

“Gold” director Reema Kagti and lead Akshay Kumar, “Bhaag…” director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Soorma” director Shaad Ali and producer Chitrangda Singh and “1983” director Abrid Shine will be present at the screenings of their films at the international movie gala.

Akshay will also be present at IFFI’s opening ceremony.

The biopics will be screened at Jogger’s Park in Altinho, Panjim and will be open for public.

This is a non-ticketed event.