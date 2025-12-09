Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Massive Scam Alleged in Maharashtra Water Conservation Projects; Costs Inflated by Crores
City News

Massive Scam Alleged in Maharashtra Water Conservation Projects; Costs Inflated by Crores

MLA Anil Parab flags multi-crore irregularities in irrigation and storage tank projects; government seeks clarification.

IMG 6272
Serious allegations of massive irregularities running into thousands of crores in Maharashtra’s water conservation projects were raised in the Assembly on Thursday, with MLA Anil Parab demanding answers over alleged corruption in multiple schemes.

Parab cited documents detailing striking discrepancies. In Buldhana’s Sagargaon storage tank project, irregularities worth several crores have reportedly been uncovered. In Sindhudurg’s Ari minor irrigation tank project, a tender initially sanctioned for ₹10 crore allegedly ballooned to ₹80 crore.

He further alleged that Shreeram Associates secured a 2009 tender using a false affidavit, forged documents and even a fake RC book, as indicated in revenue records. There are also claims of collusion between the contractor and both former and serving officials of the Pune Water Conservation Department.

Additionally, estimated costs for river-deepening and water collection works, originally pegged at ₹2.38 crore, were allegedly inflated to nearly ₹22 crore.

A clarification has been sought from the Minister for Soil and Water Conservation as the state turns its attention to what could become one of Maharashtra’s most serious water sector controversies in recent years.

