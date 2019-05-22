Prior to the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday stated that “political funeral” of anti-BJP parties will be witnessed on May 23. Sharma claimed that month of May will turn out to be sad month for SP, BSP and Congress which have become weak.

“May 23 will witness the political funeral (Rajnitik Antim-Sanskar) of anti-BJP alliance of SP, BSP, RLD and Congress. These parties will level allegations and counter allegations against each other,” Sharma told agencies.

He took potshots at the ‘Gathbandhan’ and said, “With the mercury rising every day the temperature of Gathbandhan is also rising as they can easily see defeat approaching. It is for this very reason that they are making preposterous comments.”

Sharma attacked the Congress party and said, “Congress has itself accepted as a vote-splitting party. Its leaders have a record of travelling abroad. For them election campaigning is like a picnic.”