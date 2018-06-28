Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her first look from the much-anticipated film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’.

Donning a yellow salwar suit, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star can be seen smiling shyly in the still.

“Sweety Chaudhary: Quiet one | Punjabi | Syaapa,” she captioned the Instagram picture.

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s dynamic father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam are all set to share screen space for the first time in the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directorial.

Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the film will hit the theatres on October 12.