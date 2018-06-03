Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the fresh cross-border firing along the International Border in Jammu region as “unfortunate” and called for a DGMO level talk between India and Pakistan.

Interacting with media, Mehbooba raised concern over the killing of people on both sides of the border and said that “bloodshed must be brought to an end.”

“It is unfortunate that this has happened even after Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) held dialogue. People on both sides of the border are dying. The DGMOs should hold dialogue again. This bloodshed must be brought to an end,” she said.

The Chief Minister’s remark came after two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.