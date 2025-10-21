Midnight Blaze at Vashi's Raheja Residency Claims Four Lives, Injures Ten 2

A tragic fire at Raheja Residency in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi area claimed the lives of four people, including a six-year-old girl, and left ten others injured early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to police, the blaze broke out around 12:30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the MGM Complex, Sector 14, and quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors. Two women, one man, and a young girl succumbed to the fire, while several residents sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns.

The injured were immediately rushed to two hospitals in Vashi for treatment. Fire officials said they received the call shortly after the fire started and rushed to the scene with eight fire tenders and around 40 personnel. After intense firefighting operations, the blaze was brought under control by 4 am.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain whether an electrical short circuit or other negligence triggered the incident.

Residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and teams are now assessing the structural safety of the affected building.

The tragic incident has once again raised questions about fire safety compliance in Mumbai’s high-rise apartments, as residents mourn the loss of lives and await clarity on the cause of the disaster.