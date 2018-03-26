On March 20, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) had announced a march to Parliament on Friday in support of their demands including immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implement compulsory attendance.

On March 23, JNU students marched towards the Parliament as they protested against the compulsory attendance. The protesting students were holding ‘Save JNU’ placards in their hands.

Meanwhile, the police have stopped the march using water cannons and beating boys and girls students on the road. The heinous action taken by police to scatter the peaceful march is totally shameful. It is distinctly an example of “Might is right”.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)