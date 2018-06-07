With less than a year to go for 2019 World Cup, Mike Hesson has announced that he would step down as the head coach of New Zealand cricket team by the end of next month.

Hesson, who still has a year left in his current contract, said that he took the decision in order to take a break from the rigours of international cricket and spend more time with his family.

Following six successful years at the position, the 43-year-old revealed that he no longer feels confident to give 100 percent to his job for another one year and, therefore, he believes it is the right time for him to step down.

“This job requires 100 percent commitment and is all consuming.I know what’s required over the next 12 months, but if I’m honest, I don’t feel I have the capacity to give the job what it deserves,” the New Zealand Cricket quoted Hesson, as saying.

“NZC, in particular David White and the board, have given me incredible support, including flexibility and options. But the idea of missing a match, a tour or a format, as has been proposed at different times, has never sat well with me,” he added.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White, on the other hand, said that they tried hard to persuade Hesson to stay on and guide the side through the World Cup, which is slated to be held from May 30 to July 15,2019.

“I tried to persuade him to stay on for another 12 months but his mind was made up. We understand his position.Mike has overseen one of NZC’s most successful periods of international cricket, he’s more than realized the potential we saw in him back in 2012, and has grown into one of the most respected coaches on the international circuit,” White said.

White, however, confirmed that the process to find new coach would now begin in coming days.

“The recruitment process will commence shortly. We have a resourceful and well-respected captain; the leadership team within the squad is strong, and the support staff is very experienced.think it’s important the successful candidate or candidates complement(s) the existing environment,”he said.

Hesson, who began his tenure as New Zealand coach in August 2012, guided the side to their first-ever World Cup final in 2015 before eventually losing to Australia.

New Zealand had also made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup T20 in India in 2016, while they also defeated England in a Test series in April–for the first time since 1999–under Hesson.

In Hesson’s tenure as the head coach, New Zealand had played a total of 53 Tests (21 wins, 13 draws, 19 losses), 119 ODIs (65 wins, 8 NR/ties, 46 losses) and 59 T20Is (30 wins, 5 NR/ties, 24 losses).

New Zealand’s next assignment will come during the series against Pakistan in October-November in the UAE.