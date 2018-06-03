Mindy Kaling has admitted that she had to learn Hindi as part of training for her role in the upcoming “Ocean’s 8”.

The 38-year-old actor-comic plays a jewellery maker in the Gary Ross-directed film, which also features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

Kaling said although she was born to Indian parents, she had never spoken Hindi and found it “challenging” to learn it.

“I actually had to learn Hindi to do a scene. Although I’m Indian, I was not raised speaking any Indian languages. So it was incredibly challenging, and it stressed me out like every night for months before. I got a coach.

“It’s the hardest thing I ever had to do as an actor – learn another language for a scene,” Kaling told Parade.

“A Wrinkle in Time” actor also revealed that she grew up speaking English, even though her parents are bilingual.

“My parents are from different parts of India. My mom spoke Bengali and English. My dad spoke Tamil and English.

“When they met each other in Africa, the only language they had in common was English. English was the only language I heard growing up,” Kaling said.