Activists of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) burned packets of spices they claimed to have been manufactured in Pakistan and being sold to customers, in Sanpada area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

An MNS leader Monday said the party activists had got a tip-off that a shop in Sanpada node was selling packets of spices that are made in Karachi.

“Our activists first visited the shop concerned and purchased packets of spices which were found to be manufactured in Pakistan and being sold in Maharashtra,” said Navi Mumbai MNS secretary Shrikant Mane.

Mane said the activists took out the packets of spices from the shop and set them on fire. “We warned the owner of the shop against selling Pakistani spices,” he said.

After the protest, the party activists raised slogans against Pakistan while condemning the Pulwama terror attack of February 14 in which 40 troopers of CRPF were killed in a suicide bomb strike.

“We are submitting letters to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) here asking it not to allow any local merchant to sell Pakistani spices,” added Mane.