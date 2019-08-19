Just when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned MNS party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case, his party threatens to do a bandh.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena calls for Maharashtra bandh if Raj Thackeray is arrested on 22 August.

They said the MNS chief has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22.

Reacting to it, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, “Raj Thackeray created a sensation during the Lok Sabha poll campaign earlier this year. It had a significant impact on people and to avoid a similar challenge ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ED has issued the notice.”

“It is a case of political vendetta,” he alleged while talking to reporters here.

They added that Unmesh Joshi, son of former state chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, has also been summoned in the same case.

The agency is probing Thackeray’s involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group’s loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL.

The company was promoted by Joshi.

Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit.

The ED, it is understood, wants to look into the entire transaction and hence has summoned the two.

The ED had last week filed a charge sheet in the case too.