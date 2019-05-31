PM Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections with game changer Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan as the most prominent reason and he started his second term with the emotional issue of enhancing scholarships forwards of martyrs. The Narendra Modi Cabinet on Friday approved major changes in the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund. The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs 2000 per month to Rs 2500 per month for boys and from Rs 2250 per month to Rs 3000 per month for girls. The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is also extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/Naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships forwards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

It was the first file signed by PM Modi after assuming charge in his second term as PM. The decision aims to enhance the number of scholarships under the National Defence Fund and to include State Police Personnel in its ambit.

The rates of scholarship have been increased by 25 per cent for boys and 33 per cent for girls. The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who were martyred during terror or Naxal attacks.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to inform about the very first decision taken by the Union Cabinet. ”Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships forwards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks,” PM tweeted.

Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks. https://t.co/Vm90BD77hm pic.twitter.com/iXhFNlBCIc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 31 May 2019