Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mega rally of the NDA in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the first after the ruling AIADMK clinched an alliance with the BJP and the PMK.

The public meeting will serve as a platform for Modi and other leaders of NDA’s constituents to launch the coalition’s poll campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leaders Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani will be participating in the meeting at suburban Vandalur, in their first major political engagement as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his Deputy O Panneerselvam had earlier attended a public meeting addressed by Modi in Kanyakumari last week, where the Prime Minister also launched various government initiatives.

The meeting was held days after the AIADMK sealed a poll pact with the saffron party.

On Tuesday, PMK leader G K Mani, in a statement, appealed to cadres to join the rally in large numbers and said that the party president S Ramadoss would take part in the rally as a show of strength and a good beginning for the alliance.

“All the alliance party leaders are expected to take part in the rally and I appeal to functionaries to participate in large numbers and show it as a show of strength,” he said