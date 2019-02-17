President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 65th birthday by phone.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan also wished Rao. The Governor wished Rao, popularly known as KCR, along and healthy life in the service of Telangana state and its people. KCR thanked the leaders for conveying birthday greetings to him, the release said.

On February 14, the Chief Minister had appealed to cadre of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) not to celebrate his birthday as the nation was in a state of mourning over the death of 40 CRPF jawans in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.